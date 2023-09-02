Insider Selling: Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) CEO Sells $105,820.00 in Stock

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $105,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,118,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,692,767.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Blink Charging Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97. Blink Charging Co. has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $24.23. The stock has a market cap of $256.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.69.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 132.55% and a negative return on equity of 35.41%. The business had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 185.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLNK. B. Riley cut their price objective on Blink Charging from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Blink Charging by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,901,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,367,000 after purchasing an additional 361,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,177,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,585,000 after purchasing an additional 282,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 42.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,991,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after buying an additional 596,719 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 105.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,802,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after buying an additional 925,354 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 774.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,216,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after buying an additional 1,077,697 shares during the period. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

