Insider Selling: FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Sells $97,500.00 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,290,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,967,171.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 30th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $99,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $98,000.00.

On Monday, August 21st, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $96,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $98,000.00.

On Monday, August 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $107,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $126,000.00.

On Monday, August 7th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $168,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $174,500.00.

On Monday, July 31st, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $188,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $178,000.00.

FTCI opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.73. FTC Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.41.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 58.87% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. The firm had revenue of $32.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTCI shares. UBS Group downgraded FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on FTC Solar from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCI. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in FTC Solar by 873.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in FTC Solar by 191.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

