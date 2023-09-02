Insider Selling: InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Sells $51,550.00 in Stock

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) Director R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 5,000 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $51,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

R. Rimmy Malhotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 30th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 5,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $50,850.00.

On Friday, August 25th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 10,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $102,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 10,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $107,800.00.

On Friday, August 18th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 19,856 shares of InfuSystem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $211,664.96.

On Wednesday, August 16th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 10,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $107,300.00.

On Monday, August 14th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 5,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $54,100.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 20,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $174,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 5,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $45,200.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INFU opened at $10.24 on Friday. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $215.65 million, a PE ratio of 341.45 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.31.

InfuSystem ( NYSEAMERICAN:INFU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. InfuSystem had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on InfuSystem in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 597.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,913,000 after acquiring an additional 881,856 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in InfuSystem by 7.1% in the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 885,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 58,904 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in InfuSystem by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 859,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 135,076 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in InfuSystem by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 859,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 68,242 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 785,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,086,000 after buying an additional 108,454 shares in the last quarter. 65.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

