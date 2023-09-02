Insider Selling: Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2023

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGCGet Free Report) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $123,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,836,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Performance Food Group Stock Up 0.3 %

PFGC stock opened at $62.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.10. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.71. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.34.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGCGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The food distribution company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,276,919 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,281,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,177 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $766,824,000 after purchasing an additional 155,981 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,608,782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $821,154,000 after purchasing an additional 44,032 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $279,047,000 after buying an additional 248,404 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.