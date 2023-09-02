Insider Selling: Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $123,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,836,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Performance Food Group Stock Up 0.3 %

PFGC stock opened at $62.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.10. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.71. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.34.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The food distribution company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,276,919 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,281,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,177 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $766,824,000 after purchasing an additional 155,981 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,608,782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $821,154,000 after purchasing an additional 44,032 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $279,047,000 after buying an additional 248,404 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.