Insider Selling: Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Director Sells $116,742.04 in Stock

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) Director James R. Burke sold 11,236 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $116,742.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,692.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Trading Up 1.1 %

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.91.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 52.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 38.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 34,645 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,590,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 971,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,965,000 after purchasing an additional 71,892 shares during the period. 51.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SOI. Citigroup lifted their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Get Our Latest Report on SOI

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures mobile proppant management systems that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.