Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $668,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,320,071.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ryan Pape also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 21st, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $664,240.00.

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $83.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 1.91. XPEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.13 and a 52 week high of $87.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.43.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.47 million. XPEL had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in XPEL by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,425,000 after buying an additional 1,454,820 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,921,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPEL by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,328,000 after purchasing an additional 411,462 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPEL by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 538,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,607,000 after purchasing an additional 340,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of XPEL by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,796,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,545,000 after purchasing an additional 311,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of XPEL from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

