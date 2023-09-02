InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,955.71 ($75.08).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,850 ($73.74) to GBX 5,390 ($67.94) in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,900 ($74.37) to GBX 6,000 ($75.63) in a report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($78.15) to GBX 6,300 ($79.42) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Shares of LON:IHG opened at GBX 5,970 ($75.26) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,637.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,504.22. The company has a market cap of £10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,087.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,224 ($53.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,100 ($76.89).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,986.01%.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

