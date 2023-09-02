International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on International Game Technology from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shares of IGT opened at $32.16 on Friday. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.93.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 6.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in International Game Technology by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,072,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545,549 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in International Game Technology by 1,485.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,919 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in International Game Technology by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,331,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,200 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new position in International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,239,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,343,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,029 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

