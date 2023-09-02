Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Position Reduced by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd trimmed its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 93.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 37.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 46,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,965,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $310.41 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $358.07. The stock has a market cap of $109.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $320.74 and a 200-day moving average of $292.52.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,069 shares of company stock valued at $24,452,502. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

