Irish Continental Group plc (ICGC) to Issue Dividend of €0.05 on October 6th

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Irish Continental Group Stock Performance
LON ICGC opened at GBX 393 ($4.95) on Friday. Irish Continental Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 322 ($4.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 439.25 ($5.54). The stock has a market cap of £671.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,403.57 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 403.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 399.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.56.
About Irish Continental Group
