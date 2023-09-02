Irish Continental Group plc (ICGC) to Issue Dividend of €0.05 on October 6th

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Irish Continental Group Stock Performance

LON ICGC opened at GBX 393 ($4.95) on Friday. Irish Continental Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 322 ($4.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 439.25 ($5.54). The stock has a market cap of £671.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,403.57 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 403.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 399.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.56.

About Irish Continental Group

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a maritime transport company. It operates through two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment engages in the provision of passenger and roll on roll off freight shipping, and container lift on lift off (LoLo) freight services on routes between Ireland, Britain, and Continental Europe.

