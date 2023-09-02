IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Short Interest Update

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the July 31st total of 83,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Shares of IRS opened at $7.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.59. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $8.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.02 million, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRS. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at $444,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 287,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 167,330 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at $6,329,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at $58,000. 17.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

(Get Free Report)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.