iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.2058 per share on Friday, September 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $80.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.61. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

