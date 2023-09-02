iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2886 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, September 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT stock opened at $94.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.28. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.85 and a one year high of $110.56.

Institutional Trading of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

