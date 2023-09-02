iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) to Issue Dividend of $0.16 on September 8th

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1634 per share on Friday, September 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $49.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.64. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 559.4% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 82.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $228,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

