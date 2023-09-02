iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1763 per share on Friday, September 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USIG opened at $49.07 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.47 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USIG. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $387,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $619,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

