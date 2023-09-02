iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on September 8th

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1298 per share on Friday, September 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $44.61 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $46.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.55.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

