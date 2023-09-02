iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on September 8th

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0594 per share on Friday, September 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SUSB stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $24.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.00.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 34,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 260.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 28,991 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 161,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period.

About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

