iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.116 per share on Friday, September 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $25.33 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $25.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.09.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,158,000 after purchasing an additional 635,253 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 78.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,217,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,762,000 after purchasing an additional 534,483 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,343,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $12,484,000.

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.