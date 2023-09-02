iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Friday, September 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBTD opened at $24.73 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $24.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $737,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $997,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 12,572.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 54,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,713,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

