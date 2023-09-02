iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on September 8th

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0688 per share on Friday, September 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

IBTG stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.87. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $22.34 and a 52 week high of $23.32.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBTG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 216.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 52,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 35,870 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $589,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 107,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 24,861 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

