iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on September 8th

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0623 per share on Friday, September 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IBTI stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $22.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.25.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 33,457 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.