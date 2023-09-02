iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on September 8th

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, September 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBTK opened at $19.27 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $18.96 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.87.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.31% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

