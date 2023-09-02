iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0643 per share on Friday, September 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IBTM opened at $22.57 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $24.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF stock. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC owned about 0.82% of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2032 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2032. The fund will terminate in December 2032. IBTM was launched on Jul 6, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

