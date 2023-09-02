iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.3588 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, September 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EMB opened at $85.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.48. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.35 and a 52-week high of $89.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMB. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 103.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 190.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 771,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,540,000 after purchasing an additional 505,676 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinus LLC boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

