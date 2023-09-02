iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stock Position Lowered by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,951 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $16,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $96.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.74. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $99.53.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.9529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

