iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.154 per share on Friday, September 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $30.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,573,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,122,000 after buying an additional 1,107,522 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,963,000 after buying an additional 320,206 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,607,000 after buying an additional 269,954 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,675,000. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

