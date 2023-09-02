iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 284,235 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 134,036 shares.The stock last traded at $45.54 and had previously closed at $45.38.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $62,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

