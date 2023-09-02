James R. Jobe Buys 1,000 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Stock

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) Director James R. Jobe bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.40 per share, with a total value of $51,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,920.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

National Health Investors Trading Up 1.3 %

National Health Investors stock opened at $51.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.43. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.54 and a 52 week high of $67.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NHI. TheStreet upgraded National Health Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Health Investors

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NHI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 336.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 71.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

