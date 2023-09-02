Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,893,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,995 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $196,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $46,139.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,674. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,043 shares of company stock valued at $7,411,558 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $135.66 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $138.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, 51job restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

