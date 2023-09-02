Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.75.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $160.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.50 and a 200-day moving average of $161.50. The company has a market cap of $417.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.