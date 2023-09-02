Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (KPCPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0453 per share on Monday, October 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.

Kasikornbank Public Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPCPY opened at $15.10 on Friday. Kasikornbank Public has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $18.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.19.

Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter.

About Kasikornbank Public

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and digital banking services.

