KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Position Lessened by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186,033 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,193 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,578,000 after purchasing an additional 136,741 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 391.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,763,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,538,866 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 21.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,753,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Devina A. Rankin acquired 10,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

