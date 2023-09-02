Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSE:LB opened at C$36.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.20. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$28.23 and a 12-month high of C$48.23.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$257.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$261.70 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 21.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.0365535 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$55.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$36.00 price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$41.25.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

