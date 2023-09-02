LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of LCI Industries worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in LCI Industries by 85.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 381.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $127.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 1.50. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $89.28 and a 1 year high of $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.80.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.06 earnings per share. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LCII. CJS Securities downgraded LCI Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LCII

About LCI Industries

(Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.