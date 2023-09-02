Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Lindsay worth $9,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lindsay by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,038,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Lindsay by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Lindsay by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Lindsay by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Scott Marion sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $54,606.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,885 shares in the company, valued at $778,114.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LNN shares. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lindsay in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Lindsay from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lindsay from $166.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lindsay Stock Performance

Shares of LNN stock opened at $126.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.69. Lindsay Co. has a one year low of $110.43 and a one year high of $183.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.34 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 10.20%. Lindsay’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lindsay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

Lindsay Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

