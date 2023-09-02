LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,640,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $210,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $210,652.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,859,552. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:HRL opened at $38.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average of $40.37. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $49.73.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.