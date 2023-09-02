LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ stock opened at $391.04 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $409.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.90.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 427 shares of company stock valued at $170,095. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.97.

View Our Latest Analysis on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.