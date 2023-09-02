Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $445.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $425.00 to $445.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $450.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $435.69.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $404.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.80. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $277.50 and a fifty-two week high of $406.75.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,098,543,000 after acquiring an additional 45,145,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,775,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,831,920,000 after purchasing an additional 323,518 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,781,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,809,672,000 after buying an additional 353,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $959,144,000 after buying an additional 18,147 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $824,128,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Stories

