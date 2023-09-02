MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.44.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTSI shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $83.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.98. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $48.53 and a twelve month high of $85.42.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $148.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $198,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,398.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $198,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,398.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 3,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $312,934.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,361 shares of company stock worth $725,262 over the last 90 days. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $29,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

