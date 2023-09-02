Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Stock Position Boosted by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Markel Group during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Markel Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,492.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,435.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,360.25. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,519.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.17 by $3.26. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 12.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,406,010.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 103 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.88, for a total transaction of $153,663.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $66,406,010.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKL

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.