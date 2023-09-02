MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$98 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $122.63 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.46-$1.88 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCFT. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ MCFT opened at $22.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $400.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.79. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 932.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

