Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stake Lifted by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 95.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,818 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Match Group were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 107,412.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,604,000 after buying an additional 23,709,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,430,000 after buying an additional 58,027 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,813,000 after buying an additional 71,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,447,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,122,000 after acquiring an additional 921,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $46.46 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.73 and a 52-week high of $63.47. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.74 and its 200-day moving average is $40.05.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.55 million. Match Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 121.94%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $400,237.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,483.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,735 shares of company stock worth $444,013. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

