McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Bailard Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 13.8% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 1.9% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.33.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $412.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.85. The firm has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $331.75 and a 1-year high of $441.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $53,608,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total value of $1,664,198.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $51,488,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $53,608,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,934 shares of company stock worth $7,942,947. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.