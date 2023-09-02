Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 788,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,232 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of Medical Properties Trust worth $6,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 194,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 15.3% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 50,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.88. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.41, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,054.55%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

