Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Shares Gap Up to $11.17

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.17, but opened at $11.57. Metals Acquisition shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 54,473 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTAL. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average is $10.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTAL. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Metals Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $364,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

