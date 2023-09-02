Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Shares Gap Up to $12.58

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.58, but opened at $12.85. Mineralys Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 3,355 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.06.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.52. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mineralys Therapeutics

In related news, insider David Malcom Rodman sold 157,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $2,012,335.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jon Congleton purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,040,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,409,699.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Malcom Rodman sold 157,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $2,012,335.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Mineralys Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $71,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.

