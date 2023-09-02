Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.56. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 1.47. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $52.50.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $179.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.72 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 452.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $35.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Moelis & Company

Insider Transactions at Moelis & Company

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,417 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $68,143.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $344,180.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $68,143.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $344,180.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 5,588 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $268,559.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,593 shares of company stock worth $605,486. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.