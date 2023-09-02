MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Given New $425.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $400.00 to $425.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on MongoDB from $372.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on MongoDB from $257.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MongoDB from $375.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, 58.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $405.35.

Get MongoDB alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MongoDB

MongoDB Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of MDB stock opened at $392.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of -84.13 and a beta of 1.13. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $439.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total value of $811,315.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total transaction of $811,315.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,158. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 516 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.78, for a total transaction of $209,898.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,992,548.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,551 shares of company stock valued at $31,143,942. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MongoDB by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,313,000 after buying an additional 897,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after acquiring an additional 121,201 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 101,056.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,988,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,767 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,962,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,313,000 after purchasing an additional 118,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in MongoDB by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.