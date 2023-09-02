MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Guggenheim from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Guggenheim currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MDB. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on MongoDB from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on MongoDB from $365.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $405.35.

MongoDB stock opened at $392.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of -84.13 and a beta of 1.13. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $439.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The company had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.06, for a total value of $2,490,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207,159 shares in the company, valued at $501,043,414.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total transaction of $811,315.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.06, for a total transaction of $2,490,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,207,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,043,414.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,551 shares of company stock worth $31,143,942 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 13.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,313,000 after purchasing an additional 897,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after acquiring an additional 121,201 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 101,056.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,988,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,767 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,962,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,313,000 after purchasing an additional 118,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

