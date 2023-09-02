M&T Bank Corp Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Trade Desk by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 191.4% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $79.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 307.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.26. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $91.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $464.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.48.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $419,155.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,898 shares in the company, valued at $12,414,456.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $419,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,898 shares in the company, valued at $12,414,456.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $107,067.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,339.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,404 shares of company stock worth $7,208,208 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

